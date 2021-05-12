The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced a multi-year partnership with Vernon-based Papa Cantella’s to supply Dodger Stadium with Dodger Dogs and its premium sausages. Papa Cantella’s products, including Dodger Dogs, have been sold at Dodger Stadium since Opening Day and packaged Dodger Dogs will also be available at retail grocery locations throughout Southern California.

“Like the Dodgers, our history and community ties run deep in Los Angeles. We could not be more proud to be partnering with this iconic brand and product,” said Tony Cantella, President of Papa Cantella’s.

“The Dodger Dog is synonymous with Dodger baseball, and a ballpark tradition that has been enjoyed by generations of fans,” said Lon Rosen, Dodger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “It has and always will be an iconic part of the Dodger Stadium experience and we’re proud to entrust the legacy of the Dodger Dog to Papa Cantella’s, a family-owned, local manufacturer with a reputation for superior quality products.”

Dodger Dogs continue to be one of the best-selling concession items in professional sports and over 100,000 have been sold through the club’s first 13 home games.

Source: Papa Cantella’s