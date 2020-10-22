CMS Solutions & Logistics offers metal detectors with varying detection opening heights to meet different customer’s needs.

The detection opening heights available are 7.8 inches, 9.8 inches, 11.8 inches and 13.8 inches. CMS’s inventory of metal detectors can detect both magnetic and non-magnetic metals.

The CMS metal detectors include large color HMI controlled touch panels, dual frequency selecting functions and dual channel check system. They are available with a 5-foot conveyor or 5-foot reject conveyor.

CMS also offers a paste metal detector which can be integrated into an existing seal pipe system. They are suitable for pump pressure fluids and semi-fluid products like sauce and liquids.

CMS metal detectors have large storage space for programs and records and advanced intelligent algorithm functions.

For more information, visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.