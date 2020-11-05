Not too long ago, consumer trends were leaning toward health and wellness and plant-based alternatives. But with the arrival of the coronavirus (COVID-19), consumers shifted their focus to safety, individually wrapped packages, value-added family bundles and comfort foods. Now, it’s hard to imagine eating any other way.

“The longer consumers have to adapt to a new normal, the more permanent the changes will become,” says Anne Mills, senior manager of consumer insights at Technomic, based in Chicago.

In foodservice, it’s hard to imagine that consumers would want to give up all of these new accommodations — curbside pickup; contactless delivery; increased options for family meals, groceries and catering; and improved takeout packaging to ensure product quality.

“Restaurants are trying to respond to consumer — and staff — needs for safety, so they are trying to be as transparent as possible to make consumers confident they are following safety protocols,” Mills says.

Restaurant menus are more streamlined to lower in-house costs but increasingly innovative to drive traffic. “There’s new menu offerings, such as the value deals, and faster service, while ingredients and items are more streamlined,” says Mills.

Restaurants have smaller menus to compensate for the decreased capacity of allowed dine-in guests — as low as 25 percent in New York — while still meeting pre-set expenses such as rent.

“However, operators are looking for convenient ways to offer protein in a variety of meals, with a minimum of food handling for safety,” says Kathy Holt, sales and channel lead at JPG Resources, based in Battle Creek, Mich. “Now, value-added ingredients — pre-cooked or seasoned — have more appeal.”

Before COVID-19, value-added items and ingredients were utilized by operators because of problems getting back-of-the-house help, notes Holt. Now, smaller case sizes and individually wrapped entrees are even more appealing. Ghost or satellite kitchens are also being used to cook takeout or delivery orders.

“How they merge the safety aspect with launching these new products is important,” Holt says. “Carry-out meals, for example, need to travel well and should be tested in the plant before a traditional market launch.”

For this reason, fast-food chains have done particularly well during the pandemic because they are built upon the premise of drive throughs. “Their food travels well, and people know that,” Holt says. “Another popular one is the pizza business, because their products have already been put to the test.”

Fast food is convenient, offers somewhat of a barrier and little contact with employees. “It’s even a way to just get out of the house,” she says.

Delivering comfort and health

Even in a pandemic, chicken continues to be the top protein for consumers, due to its affordability and versatility, Mills says. “Consumers turn to familiar comfort foods during a stressful time, which they do during a pandemic and recession,” she says.

For some reason, spicy chicken has been particularly popular this year. McDonald’s launched spicy chicken nuggets, Whataburger debuted a spicy chicken sandwich, and Fazoli’s added chicken wings to drive traffic and sales, Mills says.

“Chicken was hot pre-COVID and continues to be hot,” says Holt. “Poultry always has a good health halo.”

Fried chicken also remains popular, along with pizza, burgers and chicken wings, Mills says.

“Consumers are seeking comfort-oriented, familiar foods,” says Shelley Balanko, PhD, senior vice president at the Hartman Group, based in Bellevue, Wash. “So, they will look for more meat-based entrees because they grew up with them.”

Carl’s Jr. now combines breakfast with burgers with its breakfast burger with fried egg. “Burgers are always hot and a top three item on any menu,” Holt says.

“We’re also seeing a little increase in steak and seafood for takeout or delivery,” says Mills. “Maybe, consumers are starting to go back to dishes they used to eat at restaurants and try them now at home.”

Family meals are a response to consumers need for convenient meals or solutions in a safe way. “They also allow restaurants to use up supplies, reduce food waste and drive sales,” Mills says.

KFC is teaming up with Beyond Meat at some locations to test plant-based options, such as Beyond Fried Chicken. “We’ve seen more experimentation with meat analogues this year, but will still see less purchases as consumers turn to old favorites with meat and chicken,” Balanko says. “The exception may be fine dining in which diners are more open to creativity and innovation.”

While many operators may be less inclined to experiment with plant-based meat right now, it’s not going away. “They’re more willing to try it with items made in the back of the house,” says Holt. “Chili, for example, could use plant-based chicken or ground beef as another option if it’s already a popular item on the menu. Then, it’s a low-risk investment.”

Willing to pay for indulgence

Consumers are paying more attention to their health but balancing that desire with using food as a treat, Mills says. “There are few ways left today to treat or indulge oneself when you can’t travel or go to sports, so ordering food is one of the few things we can do,” she says.

Historically, Gen Z and Millennials are the heaviest foodservice users and they lean more toward takeout and delivery. “They rely more on restaurants for day-to-day meals,” says Mills. “Boomers think of restaurant food as a treat for once or twice a week. It remains to be seen how the pandemic will impact this behavior as more people cook at home.”

Intuitively, we think consumers will want to pay less for restaurant food, but they are willing to pay more. “They are thinking of living a healthier lifestyle, so they are willing to pay more,” Balanko says. “And they have more money to spend at the grocery store or foodservice, because the volume of their expenditures has significantly decreased (if they didn’t lose their job).”

The trend toward conscious consumption has, in fact, accelerated. “Consumers are more interested in paying more for products that are sourced in an ethical, sustainable way,” Balanko says.

At grocery stores, that means plant-based meats are still doing well. “They are experiencing cooking fatigue and looking for new ways to change things up,” Balanko says.

Food waste is another issue that consumers are more concerned about within their own homes and in general. “Food supply is top of mind as we go to the store and see food supply is down or out. Also, those affected by unemployment are watching out for waste. Some can stock up and others are careful not to let their food go to waste,” Balanko says.

Affecting long-term behavior

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, will consumers maintain their current cooking habits? “They say they think it will stick and they will dine out less,” according to Hartman Group studies, says Balanko. “COVID has maxed out everything — time, money and energy — so they will try to limit stress.”

If restaurants offer a safe, warm and inviting atmosphere with responsible interaction with consumers, it’s possible to imagine life returning to normal eventually. “It will be a long, slow effort to get back to normal, though,” Holt says. “There will be hiccups, so people will think twice before dining out.”

Consumers will continue to turn to takeout and delivery for family bundles, grab-and-go items and curbside pickup. “We should think of how the pandemic changed consumer behavior in the short and long term,” Mills says. “In the long term, as people continue to work remotely, this will impact their site selections, and restaurants will rely more on ghost kitchens for takeout and delivery food. How do they make sure meat and poultry stay fresh and high quality in transit?” NP