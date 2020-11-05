Pap’s Beef Jerky, a Louisville, Ky., jerky brand, has announced that it will be opening its first-ever production facility. The facility, located on Critten Drive in Louisville, will open on November 19.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the company bought the building in 2019 and spent the last year renovating it and installing an air purification system. The plant will start with nine employees, with hope of hiring additional workers within the first few months.

"It is an exciting time at Pap’s," founder Jim Richardson said in a statement. "There are obstacles and challenges, but I cannot think of a better way to enter a new decade than with everyone here today."

Source: Louisville Courier-Journal