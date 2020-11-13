Coleman Natural Foods, producer of all-natural pork, beef and poultry products, has refreshed their website with a new, clean look that focuses on recipes and shortening the shopper journey.

The site prominently features more than 100 recipes for a variety of cuisines, meals and dietary preferences.

“With the entire family at home during the week, we are having to plan for, prepare and serve as many as 21 meals each week,” noted Mel Coleman, Jr., 5th generation of the founding Coleman family. “With cooking fatigue setting in this fall, we are providing fresh inspiration and ideas for preparing meals at home.”

From bacon chocolate chip cookies, to hot dog fried rice and a kielbasa Rueben, the unique recipes incorporate products commonly found at the store, but takes them beyond breakfast, or beyond the bun, to show the versatility of how families can stretch their baskets, and their budgets.

The site also features a new “where to buy” tool that allows shoppers to add products directly to their digital carts, or find a local store where the product is available.

“Families have varying comfort levels when it comes to grocery shopping today,” said Coleman. “Some are itching to get back into the store, while others have found clicking to cart on their couch is much more convenient. We wanted to provide a solution for both, whether you’re shopping with a physical or a digital cart.”

Check out the new site at www.ColemanNatural.com

Source: Coleman Natural Foods