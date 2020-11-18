For the second year in a row, the world’s largest salmon producer, Mowi, reigns at the top of the list of the world’s most sustainable protein producers. In total, three Norwegian seafood companies are ranked among the top 10.

The Coller FAIRR Protein Index looks at how the world’s 60 largest publicly listed companies producing meat, dairy and seafood perform on various risk factors relating to sustainability.

In the three years the report has been published, Norwegian aquaculture companies have always led the way, with Lerøy Seafood Group grabbing the top spot in 2018 and Grieg Seafood also among the top 10.

American consumers continue to emphasize the importance of food being produced in a way that is environmentally sustainable. According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2020 Food & Health Survey, 59% of U.S. consumers say it is important that the food products they purchase or consume are produced in an environmentally sustainable way.

Director USA, of the Norwegian Seafood Council, Anne-Kristine Øen is not surprised to see so many Norwegian salmon producers scoring high on these rankings year after year and meeting consumer demands for sustainable production.

“Norwegian salmon companies are leading the way in sustainable protein production, and the industry is committed to continually improving practices to evolve and advance in a sustainable way,” says Øen.

According to an April 2020 IFIC survey, more than 70% of respondents indicated they were concerned about climate change. Of those, more than half said these concerns impact food choices.

“Eating seafood from Norway is one way environmentally conscience consumers can make sustainable food choices that support their personal values and beliefs,” says Øen.

Source: Norwegian Seafood Council