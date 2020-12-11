The National Chicken Council (NCC) announced its newly refurbished website, featuring an easy-to-navigate user interface that highlights the latest policy, news and information pertinent to the U.S. broiler industry. The new site integrates information from Chicken Check In, an online resource for consumers to learn more about how the chicken they buy is raised and processed in the United States.

Along with updated site layout and design, the refurbished site includes:

An industry stats and facts page outlining many of the most relevant topics impacting the chicken industry and linking to further information for consumers and policymakers;

Multimedia resources for journalists;

Information about the most important policy issues affecting the industry;

An engaging timeline of industry history, highlighting the story of the U.S. chicken industry and its crucial role in feeding the country spanning decades; and

A revamped industry news page, providing the latest information on the U.S. chicken industry and its wide range of stakeholders.

“With the new look and information, the National Chicken Council website more effectively delivers on the primary purpose of serving as a resource for our industry,” said NCC President Mike Brown.

To view the resources available on the new National Chicken Council site, visit www.nationalchickencouncil.org.

Source: National Chicken Council