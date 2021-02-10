By adopting the type of microprocessing power present in today’s smartphones, Fortress Technology continues to deliver the ultimate in product inspection integrity and machine optimization.

The company’s latest generation of digital food metal detectors – including the Interceptor and Interceptor DF – feature the very latest ARM microprocessors. Used in a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and multimedia players, for Fortress engineers the real benefit of ARM Processing comes from being able to run multiple inspection processes simultaneously with the highest precision, while also capturing and storing valuable processing data for traceability.

With the Interceptor metal detector, ARM Processing enables a machine to run real-time analysis of a low-frequency and a high-frequency signal in parallel. This allows food producers to inspect wet or conductive products and identify the product effect – most noticeable at lower frequencies - and at the same time eliminate it from the higher frequency signal where the potential effect of metal is likely to be more prominent.

Most recently, Fortress is utilizing the microchip power to revolutionize the detection of thin flat metal flakes in high value, low profile foods. Using multiple coil sets to instantaneously drive the electromagnetic fields in different directions, the Interceptor DF scans and looks for signals over a broad spectrum, from multiple angles. The stronger disturbance from one field compensates for the weaker signal from another. This increases the probability of identifying and rejecting products containing non-spherical metals by over 100 percent.

