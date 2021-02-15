2020 was quite the year for everyone, both on a personal and professional level. While we would like to put it behind us and return to the old normal, I think as an industry, we will continue to see lasting effects of the pandemic well into 2021.

COVID-19 forced processors to change how they conducted their business and made them re-evaluate how to meet the demands of the customer in a way that was sustainable for both their plant and employees. Many members made significant business model changes across several areas, which will likely continue into the new year. While members saw growth in their business, especially with new customers, but I believe there will be many challenges for them ahead.





Here are three expectations I have for 2021: