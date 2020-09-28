The Cold Pressure Council (CPC) has announced that Coldpress Foods Limited, a High Pressure Processing (HPP) pioneer in the United Kingdom’s cold-pressed juiced industry, has officially joined as a General Member.

“We are looking forward to joining the CPC to further customer awareness of HPP technology and its numerous benefits,” says Coldpress founder, Andrew Gibb. “Our vision is to ‘democratize juice’ so the advantages of tasty, nutrient-rich HPP juices can be enjoyed by all consumers.”

Founded in 2011, Coldpress was Europe’s first HPP brand and 2021 will mark 10 years since the multi award winning Coldpress Pink Lady was launched with UK retailer, Waitrose. Coldpress Foods Limited produce Coldpress brand and private label HPP juice and smoothies for retailers including Waitrose, Ocado, Lidl, Coop, Carrefour, and other popular European retailers. They have a distinguished presence in the industry, with their products winning awards such as a “Highly Commended” in the Nourish Food Awards for best new juice and smoothie for Coldpress Cherry Apple.

“The CPC considers Coldpress Foods Limited an excellent addition to our membership. We are excited to work together in continuing the global expansion of HPP awareness” noted Justin Segel, CPC Chairperson and CEO of American Pasteurization Company, L.L.C.

Check out Cold Pressure Council and HPC websites for more HPP information and resources. You can also learn more about Coldpress Foods Limited and their products on their official company website.