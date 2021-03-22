MeatsPad welcomes Dr. Travis Arp, who is the Senior Director of Export Services/Access for the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Dr. Arp shares about the importance of the quality attributes of meat produced in the United States. Also, he explains in detail about those factors that make the U.S. meat industry a very competitive and successful industry.
MeatsPad podcast Episode #23: Dr. Travis Arp of the USMEF
March 22, 2021
