Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, has partnered with the North American Meat Institute, a leading voice for major sectors of the meat and poultry industry from large, multi-national companies to small, family-owned businesses, to provide access to foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for NAMI members across North America.

Through this partnership, NAMI’s members and their respective companies, will have access to Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs in order to help them meet their stated financial goals. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable NAMI’s members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“NAMI is excited to connect our members with the innovative services that Cambridge offers. Their expertise allows both processors and suppliers to stay focused on their businesses and manage payments with their customers and suppliers around the globe,” said Julie Anna Potts, President and CEO, NAMI. “We are confident that they are in good hands with Cambridge and that NAMI members will benefit from this partnership.”

“Cambridge is honored to partner with NAMI, a trade association which represents a diverse industry that processes beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufactures some of the equipment and ingredients needed to produce safe, and high-quality meat and poultry products. I am confident that their members will benefit from access to our innovative cross-border payments and currency hedging solutions,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “Our team members across North America look forward to sharing our experience gained within the meat and poultry sector and helping NAMI members grow their businesses globally.”

Source: North American Meat Institute