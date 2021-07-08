This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Independent Processor editor Sam Gazdziak talks with Erica Hering and Jake Nelson of Ralph’s Packing. Nelson discusses his new role as Food Safety Coordinator, and Hering talks about the upcoming AAMP convention in Oklahoma City and Ralph’s latest expansion project.
