Rolling out to grocery stores nationwide this summer are Johnsonville Sausage Strips - a new product line of fully cooked smoked sausage that looks and cooks like bacon, but is sausage. Johnsonville, the number-one sausage company in America, delivers the flavor, texture and versatility of sausage in a new, bacon-like form.

After a successful launch in 2020 among Midwest consumers, Johnsonville Sausage Strips are now available to consumers nationwide at additional U.S. retailers including Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons-Safeway, HEB, Food Lion, many Walmart stores and dozens of other independent grocers. Sausage Strips received the 2021 ‘Best New Product’ status in the breakfast meat category, according to BrandSpark International. Search by product using the Where to Buy Store Locator feature online: https://www.johnsonville.com/products/locator.html.

Johnsonville Sausage Strips feature a smoked-sausage flavor and are made with premium cuts of pork and no MSG. They are available in four flavors: Original, Spicy, Maple and Chorizo. Found in the precooked bacon section in grocery stores, each 12 oz. package contains approximately 12 strips, at a suggested retail price of $4.99.

“At Johnsonville, we are obsessed with sausage, so naturally we’re always looking for new ways to enjoy it. When we thought of slicing sausage like bacon we thought we had a pretty darn good idea and needed to share it with the world,” said Steve Bembenista, a senior brand manager on Johnsonville’s innovation team. “Ultimately, Sausage Strips were made to add something flavorful and exciting not only to breakfast, but also to sandwiches, burgers, or whatever else your mind can dream up.”

Voted a best new breakfast meat product by consumers, Johnsonville Sausage Strips are a leaner alternative to bacon, with 40% less fat and 30% less sodium, according to USDA data. Preparation is quick and convenient with a variety of cooking methods that work for the fully cooked product, including in the oven, stovetop, air fryer, or on the grill. The thin, bacon-like shaped strips are versatile for breakfast and unlimited recipe creations.

To learn more about Sausage Strips and other innovative products, visit www.johnsonville.com.

Source: Johnsonville