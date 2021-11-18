The National Turkey Federation (NTF) will host a press conference, including a livestream, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST, at the Willard InterContinental, to welcome two Indiana turkeys to the nation’s capital. This press conference will be held the day prior to the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. NTF Chairman Phil Seger will welcome the turkeys to Washington, D.C. and announce the names of the turkeys. This great American Thanksgiving tradition kicking off the holiday season dates to 1947 with President Harry Truman.

The 2021 National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate were raised by Indiana turkey grower Andrea Welp under the supervision of NTF Chairman Phil Seger. Seger serves as vice president of live turkey Ooerations for Farbest Farms, Inc. headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. The turkeys will reside on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, following their time in Washington, D.C.

Source: National Turkey Foundation