Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor is now 3-A certified. Evaluating equipment for 3-A certification is performed by an objective, independent third-party verification inspection to ensure that the AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor has successfully met the requirements of the 3-A sanitary standard in the design and fabrication of equipment used in food processing.

Helping to achieve 3-A certification were recent updates to the platform to incorporate the latest engineering designs to provide the highest level of sanitary standards, and the fastest cleaning times, for applications such as meat, poultry, fish, and ready-to-eat.

Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor comes with several industry-leading sanitary features, including:

All internal frame components, except belted product, are polished to 32 micro-inches (1 micro-inch equals one-millionth of an inch)

All bearings are external to the conveyor and a minimum of 25 mm away from the food zone

Drive sprocket design includes a quick cleaning system to ensure cleaning can be done below the sprocket surface

Patent-pending idler tail cleaning system on modular belt and positive drive belt models

Belting and chain meet 3-A certification, as well as USDA and NSF requirements

Sanitary threadless feet design for all support stands

Radii on all internal components meet the 6 mm (0.25”) standard requirement

AquaPruf Ultimate conveyors are available in straight modular flat belt, straight modular cleated belt, positive belt end drive, and LPZ belt models. Additional features and benefits of AquaPruf conveyors include:

Optional frame cut-outs and belt lifters for continuous access inside the conveyor

Solid UHMW wear strips can be removed quickly without tools for cleaning

Tip-up tails for quick release of belt tension

Continuous TIG-welded 304 stainless steel frame eliminates fasteners in food zone

Patented sprocket alignment key

Spiral cam belt tensioning with patent-pending threadless design.

Performance specifications of Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor include:

Widths between 152 mm to 1,524 mm (6 inch to 60 inches)

Lengths between 914 mm to 25,375 mm (36 inches to 999 inches)

Load capacity up to 98 kg per square meter (20 lbs. per square foot)

Speeds up to 100 meters per minute (328 feet per minute)

Source: Dorner