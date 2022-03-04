Case Farms, a local poultry farming and processing group, achieved a new safety milestone on Jan. 27, 2022, after its Morganton processing facility reached one million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable lost-time accident.

“This is a huge accomplishment that we can only reach when all of our team members work together to keep safety a top priority,” said Tyler Parlier, regional safety manager, North Carolina Divisions. “I want to thank everyone for their commitment to providing a safe workplace for our team members. Let’s continue to build on our success and hit the two million mark!”

An OHSA recordable lost-time accident occurs when an employee receives an injury where a doctor has determined that the person cannot come to work until fully recovered. Typically, it takes about five to six months for a facility to reach one million-man hours without a lost-time accident.

This is first time this year that the Morganton facility has reached this significant safety milestone, but it’s not the only time. In 2020, the Morganton facility was recognized twice in six months for reaching this significant safety milestone.

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a company-wide worker safety program comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.

Source: Case Farms