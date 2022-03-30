Since 2010, non-profit social enterprise Edesia Nutrition has been providing lifesaving, ready-to-use foods to help nourish more than 16 million malnourished children around the world. As part of a company commitment to fighting hunger, Perdue Farms has announced a $125,000 donation to enable Edesia to purchase a new tractor trailer to support its global mission to prevent malnutrition in the world’s most vulnerable populations.

The partnership is funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation and the Perdue family, and aligns with the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative focused in part on alleviating food insecurity.

From its Rhode Island production facility, the Edesia Nutrition team manufactures nutrient-dense, ready-to-eat foods that are serving more than 2.5 million children worldwide annually. Perdue Farms supplies Edesia with heart-healthy high-oleic soybean oil for some of its products. The Perdue funding enables Edesia to purchase a co-branded new truck to transport its nutrient-dense products to warehouses and a New Jersey port for export, providing more timely humanitarian responses.

“Over the last year, many of our shipments encountered severe delays due to backlogs in the New York shipping terminals. Perdue’s truck donation is an absolute game changer in how we can now transport our products from our warehouses to the ports to the malnourished children around the world who depend on us to deliver life-saving food,” said Edesia Nutrition CEO and founder Navyn Salem.

Following its initial commitment of $100,000, Perdue Farms surprised the non-profit with an additional $25,000 donation during a segment on The Drew Barrymore Show, highlighting the two organizations’ shared value of providing wholesome nutrition to those in need.

“At Perdue Farms, we are keenly aware of the enormous challenges of food insecurity at home and abroad and are honored to support and help raise awareness about Edesia Nutrition’s noble mission,” said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. “As a food company, we are committed to fighting hunger. We’re proud to know that our heart-healthy oils are a key ingredient in producing such life-saving food.”

Source: Perdue Farms