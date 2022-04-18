NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC has announced that the company is entering the peristaltic market with the introduction of the PERIPRO Pump.

NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC, expands its positive displacement pump offering with the PERIPRO Peristaltic Pump. It delivers low and large flow rates at a wide range of pressures.

The PERIPRO expands the NETZSCH pump portfolio with its characteristics as particularly robust and powerful pump that can easily handle viscous and abrasive media even at high pressures. These pumps have a long operating life, are easy to use, and enable 30% energy savings as compared to other hose pumps due to their inventive design.

These peristaltic pumps have very few wear parts. There are no valves or mechanical seals; the only wear part is the hose, characterized by remarkable durability due to an innovative manufacturing process. In addition, the pumps are insensitive to dry running, require 90% less lubricant than other peristaltic pumps, and enable an extremely high metering accuracy. Depending on the field of application, the PERIPRO is offered in different versions to optimally cover the needs of customers.

Source: NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC