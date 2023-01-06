Netzsch Pumps U.S.A. is announcing that Tom Eisemon joined the Netzsch team as the Peripro Peristaltic Pump national sales manager. Because of his extensive experience with peristaltic pumps, Tom will be responsible for the development and implementation of the business plan for Netzsch's Peripro Pumps. Tom comes to Netzsch with over 14 years of experience with the peristaltic pump market and over 20 years of experience with positive displacement pumps. Contact Eisemon at http://bitly.ws/wcke, or call Netzsch at 610-363-8010.

Netzsch is the world’s largest manufacturer of progressing cavity pumps, rotary lobe pumps, multiple screw pumps, and now peristaltic pumps, grinders and macerators, metering systems and accessories. Netzsch provides pumps and systems to industrial and municipal markets globally.

Source: Netzsch Pumps & Systems