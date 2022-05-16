The Real Good Food Company, Inc., an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, has announced the launch of its newest platform, crispy chicken shell tacos, in Walmart stores nationwide. Beginning today, consumers can find three varieties of crispy chicken shell tacos across approximately 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide.

Real Good Foods’ tacos are made from nutritious ingredients, are 100% grain-free and gluten-free, have only 2g of net carbs, and are packed with 25g of protein per serving. Unlike conventional tacos, Real Good Foods’ nutritious tacos do not use processed flours or grains to produce a taco shell, but rather chicken and cheese. Real Good Foods’ tacos come in three varieties: seasoned beef & cheddar cheese, pulled chicken with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, and shredded chicken with Cacique Oaxaca & cotija cheeses topped with Cacique avocado tomatillo salsa. The Cacique Crispy Chicken Shell Taco is a collaboration with Cacique, the #1 brand of Hispanic cheeses, creams, chorizos, salsas, and dips.

“These tacos are the result of our collaboration with Walmart where we challenged ourselves to create an item that is craveable and new to the world. A grain-free, low-carb chicken shell taco was not an easy product design, and I am proud of our talented, dedicated team that worked hard to make this possible,” said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of The Real Good Food Company. “Unlike other food options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and loaded with carbohydrates, our nutritious tacos have a limited amount of carbs and are loaded with protein. Through our expansion with Walmart, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the U.S., and in turn, improve the lives of Walmart Shoppers looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle.”

“Cacique is excited to partner with Real Good Foods and combine efforts to bring exceptional food experiences to our consumers with every bite,” said Gil de Cardenas, CEO of Cacique Foods LLC. “The expansion into a new category at Walmart provides shoppers another way to enjoy our authentic products in these great tasting tacos.”

To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

Source: Real Good Foods