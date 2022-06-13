The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC) is pleased to announce the results from the 2022 OMAC Board of Directors’ election. There were five nominees on the ballot for three open seats.

The following were re-elected to the board of directors and will serve a three-year term:

Spencer Cramer, ei3 Corporation (Technology Provider)

Jason Debruler, Procter & Gamble (End-User)

Ron MacDonald, Nestlé (End-User)

Allow us to also take this opportunity to acknowledge the rest of the board members, serving the technical community, influencing key operational decisions, and furthering the mission of the organization.

Larry Elliott, WestRock

Mike Hogan, Milacron Plastics Technologies Group LLC

Christopher Hough, ProMach

Kjell Erik Meier, Tronrud Engineering

John Uber, Mettler Toledo

To learn more about the recently elected board members, please visit the OMAC website. The entire OMAC board of directors thanks all the nominees from this year’s election, as well as all the members who took time to participate in the election process. For more information about OMAC, visit www.omac.org.

Source: OMAC