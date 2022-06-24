After branching out into the meal delivery space with RealEats, GNC is now expanding RealEats into all U.S. markets.

"Helping consumers Live Well is a holistic mission and our partnership with RealEats has enabled us to offer complete nutrition and wellness solutions," said Nate Frazier, chief operating officer, GNC. "Since launching RealEats, consumers have continued to gravitate toward convenient health and wellness solutions that fit their lifestyle. And now with our growing partnership, more people will have access to easy, healthy, personalized meals to help achieve their goals at home or on the road."

The partnership with RealEats originated in July 2021 as part of GNC Ventures in pilot markets including Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Florida, and later Texas and New York. With this national expansion consumers can take advantage of RealEats' nutritious and personalized meals.

"From the beginning, our vision for RealEats was to offer personalized meals that allow consumers to make healthy choices," said Dan Wise, founder, CEO, Real Eats. "Our meals are simple and convenient and include nutritious breakfasts, dinners, proteins, and sides that are delivered directly and cooked quickly. Partnering with GNC has created an important opportunity to connect with more consumers."

GNC offers RealEats' exclusive meal bundles totaling 60+ different assortments including options for consumers with dietary preferences, such as meat-free or lower calorie offerings. With healthy meals to choose from including but not limited to Homestyle Turkey Breast, Citrus Miso Salmon, Hearty Breakfast Hash, Honey Sesame Chicken, and more, RealEats will continue to be available on GNC.com and can now be purchased for home delivery at GNC retail locations.

Source: GNC