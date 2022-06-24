Smithfield Foods, Inc. has been named to LinkedIn’s Top Companies: Industry Edition list ranking top workplaces for professionals to grow their careers in nine U.S. industries: financial services, health care, media & entertainment, marketing & advertising, retail, consumer goods, real estate, travel & hospitality, and technology & information.

LinkedIn’s methodology assesses data driving insight into company attributes including professionals’ ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background. The platform’s Top Companies: Industry Edition list is designed to celebrate people and companies with more than 500 employees making an impact in the professional world.

“We take pride in being an industry leader at Smithfield and are honored that LinkedIn has recognized our ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice,” said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer for Smithfield Foods. “Our people are our greatest asset; supporting our team members and their career growth continues to be a top priority for our company.”

Source: Smithfield Foods