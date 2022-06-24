The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has announced the winners of the Golden Penguin Awards for its 2022 March Frozen Food Month promotion. NFRA recognized the outstanding efforts in promoting the popular March Frozen Food Month. In recognition of those efforts, NFRA has awarded 22 Gold Awards and 36 Silver Awards. See the complete list of winners here.

The Golden Penguin Awards provide an opportunity for companies from any segment of the industry to be nationally recognized for excellence in merchandising and marketing frozen and refrigerated foods. The Gold winners will be honored during the NFRA Convention, October 15–18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. In addition, the highest scoring entry in each of the Overall Marketing Campaign sub-categories will be revealed as Top Marketers during the Awards Luncheon at the Convention.

NFRA’s Golden Penguin Awards program features ten categories that reflect today’s marketing practices, including: In-Store Display, In-Store Event, Community Involvement, Social Media Campaign, Private Brand Campaign, and Overall Marketing Campaign with sub-categories for Retailer, Wholesaler, Manufacturer, Sales Agent, and Local Association. Plus, the Top Marketer Awards honor the best of the best: only the highest scoring entry in each of the Overall Marketing Campaign sub-categories will be named as Top Marketer.

Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, sales agents, and associations of any size were able to enter any category applicable to their business. Entries were judged on their own merit taking into consideration organization size and/or program budget. Companies can participate in the Golden Penguin competition for NFRA’s other promotions for June Dairy Month and June/July Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties.

Source: NFRA