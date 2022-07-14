On July 13, representatives of The United Family joined with city officials and developers to break ground on a new Market Street grocery store in Rio Rancho. This new location for The United Family will be part of the new “The Village at Rio Rancho” shopping center, and is slated for a Fall 2023 opening.

While the Rio Rancho community is familiar with The United Family through its Albertsons Market locations, it will now be home to the second Market Street location in the state. Market Street is an upscale concept that features specialty wines and cheeses, high-end meats and seafood, and more.

One unique feature of Market Street is that every store has a free-to-use concierge service. The concierge can assist guests with complex orders that come from multiple departments such as flowers, catering, and cakes for a wedding reception.

“The Market Street concept is a perfect fit for Rio Rancho,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, which operates Albertsons Market stores in New Mexico. “Our first Market Street store in New Mexico was warmly embraced by our guests down the road in Santa Fe, and we believe our guests in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque will be just as delighted. We are committed to continue investing in the region through our Market Street and Albertsons Market stores, in addition to supporting many charitable causes.”

This iteration of the Market Street brand will come with all of the bells and whistles for the community of Rio Rancho.

The store will include a full-service pharmacy with drive-through and delivery; Streetside grocery pickup and delivery; ReadyMeals meal solutions; fresh in-store bakery; a full-service deli and hot bar featuring Chopsticks Noodle & Sushi Bar; an extensive beer and wine selection; a full-service meat counter; concierge services; a full-service floral department; and a wide selection of specialty foods.

Source: The United Family/Albertsons