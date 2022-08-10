The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will hold the second virtual USDA Food Loss and Waste Innovation Fair on September 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT.

The fair will showcase the latest food loss and waste mitigation technologies and innovations and programs developed by USDA, academic institutions, local governments, and businesses.

“Innovation by all players in the supply chain is key to achieving a meaningful reduction in food loss and waste,” said Dr. Jean Buzby, USDA’s food loss and waste liaison. “The fair offers a platform to emphasize a range of innovative strategies and technologies that have the potential to transform food loss and waste reduction efforts.”

Exhibitors in this year’s fair include USDA agencies conducting or funding food loss and waste programs or projects; businesses and universities that are researching or commercializing innovations that received USDA funding; and local and municipal governments and their partners that have received USDA composting and food waste reduction grants.

Also among exhibitors in this year’s fair are U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions, which are businesses and organizations that have committed to reducing food loss and waste in their own operations in the United States by 50 percent by the year 2030.

The fair will include presentations and over three dozen virtual booths. Participants are invited to text or video chat with representatives in real time. Attendees can also interact in a virtual networking lounge.

The USDA Food Loss and Waste Innovation Fair is free and open to the public. Register today.

For more information on USDA’s Food Loss and Waste initiatives, visit usda.gov/foodlossandwaste.

Source: USDA