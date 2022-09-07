The "International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste" is designed to make a clear call to action for both the public and private sectors to prioritize actions and move ahead with innovation to reduce food loss and waste.

Why is it important to reduce food loss and waste?

One third of all food produced in the world is wasted and when food is lost or wasted, all the resources that were used to produce this food—including water, land, energy, labor and capital—go to waste. Environmentally food that is lost or wasted is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste was a country, it would be the third largest GHG emitter behind the USA and China.

According to World Packaging Organisation (WPO) President Pierre Pienaar, "Packaging can play an integral role in minimizing food waste at the start of the value chain so that waste can be prevented in the households. Avoiding food waste is a critical packaging issue and one that food producers, manufacturers, brand owners, retailers, and consumers need to better understand.”

Vice President Sustainability & Save Food Nerida Kelton adds: ‘Without adequate intuitive packaging design features and fit-for-purpose packaging, food can potentially be wasted all the way through the supply chain to the consumer. By modifying packaging designs and ensuring that Save Food Packaging Guidelines are followed food waste and loss can be minimized and/or prevented.”

“The most innovative and intuitive Save Food Packaging uses design features that can contain and protect, preserve, extend shelf life, easily open and reseal, provide consumer convenience, and portion control; all the while meeting global sustainable packaging targets. Opportunities for packaging design to minimize food waste can include better facilitation or communication around portion control, date labelling, extension of shelf life, protection, resealability and openability, serving size, food safety/freshness information, information on storage options and improved communication on packs,” she said.

The WPO has been working on the issue of food waste and the role that packaging plays for many years now and has developed a special award category for innovative and intuitive Save Food Packaging Design in the annual WorldStar Packaging Awards, its global packaging competition.

Nerida added that “The ‘Packaging that Saves Food Special Award’ is designed to raise the profile of the critical role of packaging to reduce food waste and therefore reduce product’s overall environmental impact. It also recognizes companies that are developing innovative and sustainable packaging that minimizes food losses and food waste, extends shelf life and improves the supply of food.” WPO encourages all businesses to consider entering this award category to help showcase Best Practice Save Food Packaging Design across the globe.

How can WPO Members get involved in the "International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste"?

Take advantage of this important opportunity to call for action. Run a webinar discussing the Food Waste and Loss challenges and programs in your region or country.

Engage with your industry media discussing the issue in your region or country

Recognize local Food Waste Champions and thank them for their work

Recognize local charities and associations who are helping to minimize food waste in your region or country

Showcase the good work that is being done in your region or country regarding food waste

Support your local Foodbank by asking your members to donate canned non-perishable goods

Showcase local companies who have developed innovative and intuitive Save Food Packaging designs

Encourage your food and beverage manufacturers to donate goods to Foodbanks and Food recovery services

Establish an annual industry event to pack hampers for those in need

Let the WPO know what your association is working on in the area of food waste and Save Food Packaging

Leave your own video message about food loss and waste on your social media platforms and tag #worldpackagingorganisation #FLWDay2022 #FLWDay #stopfoodwaste #fightfoodwaste #savefoodpackaging #packagingthatsavesfood

Source: World Packaging Organisation (WPO)