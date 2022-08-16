The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council recently recognized six poultry facilities with an Innovation in Safety & Health Award. The facilities were recognized for a significant advancement in operational excellence in a safety and/or health innovation.

“It is always encouraging to see companies implementing new and innovative programs to promote safety in their facilities, and we are very pleased to recognize these six companies for their efforts,” said Adrienne Allison, director of safety & health services, poultry operations, Tyson Foods, and chair of the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council.

The six facilities receiving the awards are as follows.

Darling Ingredients, Mock OSHA Audits

Darling Ingredients, Worker Safety Academy

Tyson Foods, Berryville, AR Processing Plant

Tyson Foods, Camilla, GA Hatchery

Wayne Farms, Albertville, AL Hatchery

Wayne Farms, Enterprise-Wide Supervisor Safety Matrix

Award applications were entered in the industry categories of Poultry Processing (NAICS 311615), Poultry & Egg Production (NAICS 1123), Animal Feed Manufacturing (NAICS 311119), Animal Support Services (NAICS 115210), and Rendering (NAICS 311613). Awards were issued for both a process-based innovation and an equipment-based innovation. A panel of judges determined the award winners for each category.

The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council consists of members from the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, National Chicken Council, and National Turkey Federation. Collectively, the three organizations represent companies that produce 95 percent of the nation's poultry products and directly employ more than 350,000 workers.

Source: USPOULTRY