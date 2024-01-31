The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council recognized four poultry facilities with the Frank Cruice Innovation in Safety & Health Award at the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo. The facilities were recognized for a significant advancement in operational excellence in a safety and/or health innovation.

“It is always encouraging to see companies implementing new and innovative programs to promote safety in their facilities, and we are very pleased to recognize these six companies for their efforts,” said Adrienne Allison, director of safety & health services, poultry operations, Tyson Foods, and chair of the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council.

The four facilities receiving the awards:

Darling Ingredients, Enterprise Wide.

Tyson Foods, Grannis, Ark., Processing Plant.

Farbest Foods, Huntingburg, Ind., Processing Plant.

Peco Foods, Pocahontas, Ark., Processing Plant.

The Frank Cruice Innovation in Safety & Health Award is named in honor of Frank Cruice, retired senior director of corporate safety and security for Perdue and a longtime member of the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council. Award applications were entered in the industry categories of Poultry Processing (NAICS 311615), Poultry & Egg Production (NAICS 1123), Animal Feed Manufacturing (NAICS 311119), Animal Support Services (NAICS 115210) and Rendering (NAICS 311613). Awards were issued for both a process-based innovation and an equipment-based innovation. A panel of judges determined the award winners for each category.

The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council consists of members from the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, National Chicken Council and National Turkey Federation. Collectively, the three organizations represent companies that produce 95% of the nation's poultry products and directly employ more than 350,000 workers.

Sources: USPOULTRY; NCC; NTF