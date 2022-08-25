Pizza John’s, an Essex, Md., firm, is recalling approximately 156,498 pounds of pepperoni pizza products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Aug. 25, 2022.

The frozen pepperoni pizza products were produced and distributed into commerce on dates from March 2020 through July 28, 2022. The following products are subject to recall (view labels):

33.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “PIZZA JOHN’S BAKE AT HOME 12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza” with UPC code 9589334921.

57-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “PIZZA JOHN’S BAKE AT HOME 16 Inch Pepperoni Pizza” with UPC code 958939019.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Pizza John’s is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations in Maryland.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the pepperoni pizza products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Melissa Steall, Office Manager, Pizza John’s, at 410-687-1155.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA-FSIS