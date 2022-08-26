Starting Aug. 29, 2022, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will transition its poultry market reports to the My Market News platform and implement a new report format. This is part of an ongoing effort to update the agency’s market reporting platform and improve the user experience and accessibility.

AMS currently issues several regional and national poultry reports at different times and in various formats. The new, all-inclusive report format will expand market transparency by consolidating current data and capturing additional market information not currently reported. In addition, the expanded, user-friendly reports will ease data access by allowing customers to view more data on fewer reports for easier analysis on multiple devices. My Market News provides users with a consistent and clear source of market information, a searchable database, and Application Programming Interface capabilities customers can use to create custom reports, datasets, and visualizations.

The enhanced reports will be available through the USDA Market News App, providing producers and everyone in the supply chain with instant access to market information. Both iOS and Android versions are available to download through the Apple and Google Play stores. Search for “USDA Market News Mobile Application” to download the app and begin exploring its potential.

While most of the changes involve report format and frequency and consolidating existing reports, AMS will discontinue the Weekly Fryers Available for Marketing Report. Although this information will no longer be available on this report, the same data can still be found on the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) website.

To access poultry and egg reports, please visit: www.ams.usda.gov/LPGMN. For more information, contact Lakisha Aller, assistant chief, Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News Division, at (515) 284-4460.