Bojangles is bringing bringing back its tradition of team-themed Big Bo Boxes, this year featuring Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, East Carolina University, East Tennessee State University, James Madison University, North Carolina A&T University, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina, Western Carolina University, University of Tennessee, and its NFL home team, the Carolina Panthers.

In addition, starting Sept. 3, on National Tailgate Day, the brand is launching its first Tailgate Tour, hosting tailgate parties full of games, giveaways, and fan surprises at more than 20 of the biggest gameday matchups throughout the season.

“At Bojangles, we know the best tailgates have lots of flavorful food to feed the whole crew, so we let fans choose which favorites to fill their team-themed Big Bo Boxes with,” said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer, Bojangles.

Customizable Big Bo Boxes include 8-, 12-, or 20-piece chicken, served alongside a choice of homestyle "fixins," made-from-scratch biscuits, and Legendary Iced Tea. The boxes also include cups, plates, and utensils. Team-themed Big Bo Boxes will be available at restaurants in each team’s primary market(s) while supplies last.

Source: Bojangles