Jersey Mike’s Subs is launching a new national advertising campaign today titled, “It’s A Jersey Mike’s Thing,” that celebrates the company’s point of difference—its authentic fresh sliced and fresh grilled sub sandwiches made to order.

The campaign features actor and comedian Danny DeVito—a New Jersey native who grew up down the street from the original sub shop that opened in 1956 at the Jersey Shore—describing what it takes to make a delicious, authentic Jersey sub. This is the first time the brand has used a celebrity in its advertising efforts.

“Who better to speak to the authenticity of Jersey Mike's fresh sliced, fresh grilled sub sandwiches than the guy whose birthday is an official holiday in the state of New Jersey?” said Rich Hope, CMO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.

Danny DeVito Day is celebrated in New Jersey on November 17, the Asbury Park native’s birthday.

The spots also include actual Jersey Mike’s crew members, emphasizing the art of making a Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans can order their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables—onions, lettuce, and tomatoes—topped off with a dash of “the juice" red wine vinegar, and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

This national campaign also marks the debut of the brand’s new Creative AOR partnership with Highdive Advertising, an independently owned, full service creative agency based in Chicago. As AOR, Highdive is the creative lead on all advertising for the brand and will also include digital and social efforts. The partnership is the agency’s first QSR client and further expands its client roster that features a broad range of industries. Together, Highdive and Jersey Mike’s are setting out to grow an authentic following with advertising that shows the magic of the brand.

“Being from Jersey and growing up with Jersey Mike’s, I had an instant personal connection with the team, product, and story behind it all,” said Mark Gross, co-founder & chief creative officer, Highdive. “With this first campaign, we’ve really been able to bring to life the authenticity that makes Jersey Mike’s special. The chance to work with a legend like Danny DeVito makes it all that much better.”

Launching in time for the beginning of the ‘22-’23 college football season, the campaign consists of multiple :15s and :30s spots, as well social video and audio clips, and encompasses work across TV, digital, website, and social media. The work on this campaign will continue into 2023.

To learn more about Jersey Mike’s, visit jerseymikes.com and to learn more about Highdive Advertising, visit highdiveus.com. See one of the two commercials below.

Source: Jersey Mike's Subs