Eastey, a manufacturer of shrink packaging equipment, automated case erectors, tapers, and material handling solutions, has released the SB-2EX Auto side belt case taper, an automatic uniform side belt case taper designed to close all four top case flaps and seal the top and bottom of each case.

The SB-2EX Auto features an adjustable plow system that provides the utmost flexibility for varying carton sealing applications and provides a great alternative to hand taping. The SB-2EX Auto will seal up to 20 cases per minute. The SB-2EX Auto will accept cartons from a powered conveyor and automatically close the top carton flaps. A rugged stainless steel plow folds down the front panel, while a rear kicker folds down the trailing minor flap before the major flaps are folded. The SB-2EX Auto automatically meters cartons with a photo eye-controlled drop conveyor gating system. Top squeezing rollers help keep the major flaps together while keeping the carton square before tape application.

SB-2EX Auto offers fast and easy case changes and flexibility for boxes 5” to 24” in length. The adjustable hand cranks can be moved to either side of the machine, allowing for quick carton changeover. This feature allows you to locate either side against a wall while maintaining control of the adjustments from the opposite side. SB-2EX Auto utilizes Eastey’s EX Quick-Load top and bottom tape cartridges and will seal boxes as narrow as 4.5” wide and as low as 5.0” tall.

SB-2EX Auto is designed and built with the customer in mind. Top and bottom tape cartridges are interchangeable and designed for easy tape threading. These machines accept 2” wide pressure-sensitive tape as a standard or can be converted in the field with 3” tape heads for wider case taping applications. Operators can learn to use Eastey’s SB-2EX Auto case taping machine in minutes, avoiding breaks in production and downtime, saving your company money, and increasing your ROI.

The SB-2 EX Auto is now available through Eastey’s authorized distributor network. Sales inquiries can be directed to Joshua Nelson, Eastey, 7041 Boone Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428, 1-800-835-9344. Eastey is a division of Engage Technologies Corporation.