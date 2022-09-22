The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) has announced Mikayla Dolch has joined the organization as its new manager of marketing and digital communications. Dolch will support the expansion and enhancement of NPPC’s digital programming activities.

“As the pork industry evolves, it is important for NPPC to share the stories of how America’s farmers and processors are working to deliver safe and nutritious pork products to consumers across the globe,” said Annemarie Pender, assistant vice president of marketing and communications, NPPC. “As we navigate the policy environment, Mikayla’s experience in agriculture and policy communications will be valuable in helping NPPC deliver on its strategic priorities and meet objectives.”

Dolch comes to NPPC from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, where she was deputy director of communications for Secretary Mike Naig. Among her duties, she implemented and managed the department’s public relations efforts and oversaw visual and written content for its social media channels. Prior to that, Dolch worked in the corporate affairs department for the Renewable Energy Group and has interned for Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; the Iowa Pork Producers Association; and the Iowa Soybean Association. She served her family’s farming business, Dolch Brothers Farms, and led the southwest district for the Iowa FFA Association as vice president.

Raised on her family’s diversified livestock and row crop farm near Villisca, Iowa, Dolch attended Iowa State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and life sciences education and international agriculture. She received a master’s degree in international agriculture and agricultural communications from Oklahoma State University.



Source: National Pork Producers Council