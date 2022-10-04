Wild American Shrimp and the American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA), representing the wild-caught Gulf and South Atlantic shrimp industry, are calling for nominations for the 2022 Chef of the Year Awards.

This year, the annual Chef of the Year Awards program is expanding to recognize not just one but three individuals who reflect various tiers of culinary advocacy while all sharing a common trait: a love for wild-caught American shrimp. These awards are an opportunity for advocates to be recognized while also allowing them to give back to the communities who supported them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The beauty of wild-caught, American shrimp is that they can be prepared so many ways in so many different creative recipes. They are easy to prepare, and we receive recipes every day from a wide variety of people ranging from home cooks to bloggers to professional chefs,” said Andrew Blanchard, president of the American Shrimp Processors Association. “That is why ASPA and Wild American Shrimp expanded our Chef of the Year Awards program this year to reflect this diverse culinary growth and recognize all who enjoy cooking and sharing the wonderful flavor of Wild American Shrimp.”

Chefs can be either self-nominated or nominated by their peers, publicists, or favorite customers and fans. To nominate a chef to be considered for an award, visit americanshrimp.com and fill out a nomination form. The winners will be announced on the Wild American Shrimp website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages on Friday, October 28 to mark the end of this year’s National Seafood Month. The winners will reign for one year and will receive prizes, including a custom-designed etched glass award plate, an official proclamation, and $500 given to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

The three award categories are Professional Chef, Influencer Chef, and Hometown Chef. To be considered and recognized as a Chef of the Year, nominees must meet the following criteria for each category.

Professional Chef: A classically trained professional chef or industry leader who consistently promotes wild-caught American shrimp through their menus and/or culinary outlet, personal social media channels, TV appearances and other media opportunities with notable involvement in philanthropic initiatives and/or sustainability efforts within their community. Chef nominees in this category currently work in or own a restaurant(s) featuring at least two dishes featuring wild-caught, American shrimp and have received at least one culinary excellence award (preferred.)

Influencer Chef: Any level chef/cook with a substantial following in their community, blog or on social media, who works in a restaurant kitchen, and/or is an online culinary influencer with a knack for preparing wild-caught American shrimp dishes and is passionate about learning more and raising awareness about seafood sustainability efforts.

Hometown Chef: Personal favorite chef/cook in your family or community who deserves special recognition for their talents and love of cooking wild-caught American shrimp.

All nominations must provide two shrimp recipes or dishes the nominee is known for which include wild-caught American shrimp (photos submissions to accompany said dishes are preferred). Applications for nominations will be reviewed and scored by an ASPA board member, an ASPA member/shrimp processor, and a member of the Wild American Shrimp marketing team. Out of the qualified finalists, the group will choose the winners who will be featured in press releases, blog posts, online features, social media, and more.

Past Chef of the Year winners include Chef Monte Sheffield of Palmer's Restaurant Bar & Courtyard in San Marcos, TX, Chef David Guas of Bayou Bakery in Washington, D.C. and Chef Tenney Flynn of GW Fins in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ASPA has an ongoing Chef Advocate program for Chefs who prefer and promote Wild American Shrimp. Chefs and their restaurants are promoted on the Wild American Shrimp social media channels and blog. They serve as resources when media appearances and chef spokespeople are requested. Chefs interested in becoming a Wild American Shrimp Chef Advocate can apply here.

Source: Wild American Shrimp