As highly pathogenic avian flu lingers as a threat to U.S. poultry producers and markets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has taken a strong step toward dealing with the disease.

USDA’s Agricultural Research Service recently celebrated the opening of the Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory’s new research facility at the U.S. National Poultry Research Center, based in Athens, Ga.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black gave the invocation during the Oct. 4 dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory facility, with attendees including U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop Jr., Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice; Mayor Kelly Girtz of Athens-Clarke County, and Georgia Poultry Federation President Mike Giles.

The new research facility will expand the Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory’s capabilities to respond to HPAI outbreaks. The facility will play a key role in addressing poultry viral diseases at the state, national and international levels through collecting data for efforts to control Newcastle disease, reoviruses, infectious bursal disease, Marek's disease, and other exotic and emerging viruses that threaten poultry.

"This modernized facility will serve as the largest poultry research complex in the United States, housing the largest number of researchers and staff dedicated to preventing, discovering, and solving poultry health problems," USDA Chief Scientist Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young said.

The laboratory has been at the forefront of developing the molecular test used to diagnose avian influenza and Newcastle disease, developing vaccines for emergency use and commercial application, tracking the virus’ spread, and understanding how to break the transmission cycle.

The widespread outbreak of HPAI severely affected U.S. poultry production earlier this year, and USDA says the risk of another outbreak this fall remains elevated.

Poultry prices had increased substantially prior to this year’s HPAI outbreak due to tight supplies and strong consumer demand. HPAI-related supply challenges further complicated the already tight market. For August 2022, fresh chicken prices averaged $3.16 per pound, up 18.4% compared to year-ago prices, according to IRI retail sales data. Fresh turkey prices averaged $4.27 per pound, up 18.2% from August 2021.