After yesterday teasing this "secret" on Facebook and Instagram, where taco followers could mention the secret word "Ghost" and find out the details, Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in unique tacos, margaritas, and tequilas in a colorful and energetic atmosphere all at a great value, today unveils its Secret Taco:

Meet the secret Stuffed Pepper Taco. Inspired by Condado's featured queso, it's bursting with the flavors of a deconstructed stuffed pepper in a double decker shell loaded with rice, peppers, queso, sun dried tomatoes and house made chorizo. Available for dine-in only now through January 9, 2023.

This Stuffed Pepper Taco is available at all 35 Condado Tacos. The brand will open 4 more restaurants in 2022 and plans to have 100 restaurants open by 2026.

Source: Condado Tacos