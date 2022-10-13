NaturalShrimp, Inc., a biotechnology aquaculture company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), is updating its online ordering home delivery program.

NaturalShrimp’s Harvest-Select online retail store expects to launch in early November, just in time for the holiday season. NaturalShrimp Chef and Director of e-commerce Douwe Iedema is leading the program and will also be offering his unique NaturalShrimp sauces and spices. Product availability at launch will include fresh harvested heads-on shrimp and Chef Douwe’s long-awaited shrimp cocktail sauce. Recipe books and instructional videos for the home cook will be available as well.

The NaturalShrimp distribution center, located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, is also nearing completion and will enable the company to receive and process its product for packaging and shipping for the online ordering home delivery program. Multiple test shipments have been successful after completing package testing for various products, including heads-on fresh and cooked shrimp. In addition, the Distribution Center will make it possible to process thousands of pounds of shrimp not only for home delivery, but as a hub for pickup and delivery to local chefs.

“I’m thrilled to be leading NaturalShrimp’s e-commerce efforts,” said Douwe Iedema. “Building our program from the ground-up is very much like launching a start-up, one that we expect will evolve with opportunities to provide our customers additional products such as pre-cooked shrimp, marinates, seasonings and other sauces, perhaps eventually prepared meals.”

Gerald Easterling, chief executive officer of NaturalShrimp, added, “We are happy to announce that we will soon be delivering our fresh, land-based gourmet-grade shrimp directly to our customers’ doorsteps. Demand for retail and direct-to-consumer sales of NaturalShrimp has always been present and the pending launch of our online ordering home delivery program comes at an opportune time following the recent announcement of our partnership with US Foods, South Texas area, and the continued success of our live shrimp sales program, enabling us to service our customers across an increasing number of sales channels as we continue with our growth strategy.”

Source: NaturalShrimp