Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods, was recognized with the Future Leader Award at the World Sustainability Congress in Munich, Germany.

The Future Leader Award, a category in the 2022 World Sustainability Awards, recognizes “an individual to watch for the future – a high performer passionate about environment and social justice who is set to have a lasting impact on sustainability, whether as a future CSO or leader elsewhere in the business.”

While accepting the award, Evans said, “It’s an extreme honor to be recognized as an emerging leader in the work of sustainability, particularly as it relates to agriculture and food delivery. I am equally honored to represent Smithfield Foods in a way that’s meaningful and impactful.”

Individuals selected for this award are those who have “made a significant contribution to sustainability in the company; gone above and beyond the expected to deliver ESG improvements; displayed creativity, inclusivity, and innovation in how they work; and have stood out from the crowd and shown initiative.”

Smithfield Foods was also recognized as a finalist in the 2022 World Sustainability Awards for its work in developing renewable energy and embedding diversity and inclusion into its business model.

Business Transformation Award

Smithfield Renewables was named as a finalist in this category for dramatically transforming its business models to deliver sustainable growth. The award recognizes companies that have “transitioned to a sustainable business model without compromising growth; developed a new strategy and targets that prioritize sustainable growth; managed and communicated change to relevant stakeholders; and met or exceeded pre-determined goals for the transformation.”

Diversity & Inclusion Award

As a finalist in this category, Smithfield Foods was recognized for its programs in diversity and inclusion, and its initiatives to promote access for Black and other minority farmers. The award recognizes companies that have “developed a robust and ambitious D&I program and strategy, with targets in place that proactively address representation; made significant progress to percentage of workforce from diverse backgrounds and percentage of senior leadership from diverse backgrounds; and created a governance structure that enables D&I and will lead to greater equity in the future.”

More information about Smithfield's sustainability strategy may be found in the company's 2021 Sustainability Impact Report at https://smithfieldfoods.com/sustainability-reports.

Sources: World Sustainability Awards, Smithfield Foods