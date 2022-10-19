BurgerFi, one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts, is announcing its expansion up the Eastern Seaboard. The brand has opened 10 restaurant locations over the past 10 months and has opened its 15th Gopuff ghost kitchen location.

The new locations come during a period of growth for the award-winning burger chain. Seven of these new restaurants are franchisee-owned, which speaks to the benefit of having a flexible footprint, high-quality ingredients, and a special focus on the overall guest experience. Additionally, the anticipated opening of BurgerFi ghost kitchens in 30 Gopuff fulfillment centers across the country this year aims to address customers' continuous demand for takeout and delivery options.

"We are deeply committed to expanding our footprint across the nation so we can bring our unrivaled all-natural burgers to customers everywhere," says Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman at BurgerFi International, Inc. "This impressive milestone wouldn't have been possible without the support of our loyal franchisees and our partners at Gopuff."

"There is a growing desire for fresh, all-natural burgers and food offerings in the U.S.," says Matt Falcone, Managing Principal NDM Hospitality. "We are extremely proud to have partnered with a brand as reputable as BurgerFi. Our stores have seen success in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, and we look forward to continued expansion in the future."

The new restaurants opened include Philadelphia, PA; Indian Land, SC; Tampa, FL; Gaithersburg, MD; Lakewood Ranch, FL; Miramar, FL; Cherry Hill, NJ; Buffalo, NY; Jacksonville, FL and Condado, Puerto Rico. The remaining projected openings for this year currently are scheduled to open in Wellington, FL, Orlando, FL and Miami Lakes, FL.

The company is also strengthening its presence in airports. It is currently operating in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. This strategy allows the company to tap into an audience that values convenience without sacrificing quality. Projected airport openings in 2023 include another location in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as well as Newark International Airport.

Earlier this year, BurgerFi entered into a license agreement with Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of customers' everyday needs, to expand the delivery of BurgerFi items in up to 30 markets nationwide by the end of 2022, following a successful pilot program in Tallahassee, FL. BurgerFi's all-natural burgers and fries are currently available through the Gopuff platform in key cities, including Tallahassee, Miami, Tempe, Phoenix, and New York.

Source: BurgerFi International