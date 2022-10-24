New American lamb cooking videos produced by the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) feature Chef Jammir Gray from Napa’s Compline Restaurant and Wine Shop making her favorite lamb dishes.

The videos and recipes are now posted to a webpage at CIAprochef.com and will be promoted throughout 2022 and 2023 across the CIA’s social media channels and enewsletters.

The five videos and recipes illustrate diverse uses for American Lamb for foodservice professionals including:

Compline Restaurant features the bounty and flavors of northern California—in produce, as well as meats like fresh, local American lamb. Lamb is a natural fit on Napa Valley menus because it pairs well with Napa Valley wines, and grazing sheep are used as a part of sustainable vineyards management. The Culinary Institute of America’s free educational video series features some of the Napa Valley’s most beloved chefs cooking with American lamb.

The videos and recipes were created by the Culinary Institute of America as an industry service to the American Lamb Board (ALB).

“We want to inspire chefs to think about diverse flavors and preparations for American Lamb on menus,” said Megan Wortman, executive director for ALB. “The videos and recipes found on the CIA website illustrate lamb’s use in everything from pizza to sandwiches to melt-in-your-mouth lamb shanks.”

Source: American Lamb Board