The American Lamb Board is seeking new partnerships to promote the benefits of American lamb. ALB has decided to partner with America’s largest online cooking school, Homemade. Founded in 2020 by nationally recognized Chef Joel Gamoran, Homemade got their start during COVID with free online live cooking classes for home cooks. The success of the online classes led to a live cooking show on PBS and a brand-new culinary studio in Seattle where content is created including recipes, photography and videos.

A long-term partnership between ALB and Homemade includes monthly online classes, appearances on three episodes of Homemade Live the site’s PBS television show, which reaches 2.5 million impressions per episode, and four new recipes with photos and videos each month for use on the American Lamb consumer website and social media channels.

The partnership kicked off with the first live online American Lamb cooking class, Date Night Lamb Chops, on Feb. 12, which is available on demand. This class had more than 500 registered attendees, and the total views are expected to be more than 300,000. Homemade has over 120,000 foodie consumers subscribed to the newsletter.

Source: American Lamb Board