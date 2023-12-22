Throughout November and December, the American Lamb Board hosted the “Season’s Greeting Giveaway,” inviting consumers to sign up for its newsletter for a chance to win a lamb leg roast and a roasting pan. The campaign was a success, witnessing record-high traffic on the ALB website and welcoming over 3,000 new subscribers to the newsletter distribution list.

The dedicated campaign page featured roasting guides and holiday recipes. To enhance the culinary experience, ALB collaborated with two food bloggers who shared their creativity on social media.

On the latest ALB blog post, staff and board members share their favorite tried-and-true holiday lamb dishes.

Source: American Lamb Board