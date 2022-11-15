On Oct. 5, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Judicial Officer, John Walk (JO), issued a decision and order denying Bruce Camenzind’s, Blair, Neb. (Camenzind) appeal to a Decision and Order issued by the Chief Administrative Law Judge, Channing Smothers (CALJ).

The order affirmed the CALJ June 2, 2022, Decision and Order. Camenzind, doing business as Clarence E. Camenzind Funnel Trust, BK Farms, and Dixon Ranch, his agents and employees, directly or indirectly or through corporate or other device, shall cease and desist from operating as a livestock dealer without possessing adequate bond coverage, without paying timely for every livestock purchase, and from issuing checks without sufficient funds to cover those checks. Camenzind was assessed a civil penalty of $24,450, and his livestock dealer registration was suspended for 90 days.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that from June through October 2019, Camenzind operated as a livestock dealer, purchasing 178 head of livestock valued at $133,947 and selling 218 head of livestock valued at $125,313 without maintaining bond coverage. In addition, the investigation revealed that in four of these transactions, Camenzind issued checks for $36,751 that were returned unpaid or denied by the bank because Camenzind failed to maintain sufficient funds to cover the checks.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (303) 375-4291 or by email at Kraig.Roesch@usda.gov.

Source: USDA Agricultural Marketing Service