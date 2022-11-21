B&D Resources, the exclusive North American distributor for German-headquartered SEPAmatic Food Processing Machines, is announcing the addition of Jim Weathers to its sales team.

Weathers will serve SEPAmatic’s strategic upper Midwest region, where he’ll be responsible for new machine sales & service and the general promotion of the SEPAmatic brand. He’ll also provide customers in this area with advanced meat recovery (AMR) system consulting and support, including the sale of B&D Resources’ line of bone cannon and presizer OEM-grade spare parts.

Before joining SEPAmatic’s North American team, Weathers built his experience and network in the industry as a Townsend Skinners sales and applications expert, first as a territory sales engineer for Townsend’s central U.S. and central-to-western Canada region, then as the global product manager for the Townsend equipment line after it was acquired by Marel.

“Jim already has an outstanding reputation among the SEPAmatic customers we serve who know him for his integrity, reliability and really strong industry knowledge,” says B&D Resources’ founder and owner, David Radford. “We’re thrilled to have Jim on board, because we know he’ll be a great asset to our team.”

B&D Resources will represent SEPAmatic in booth #BC9313 at the forthcoming International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center, January 24–26, 2023, in Atlanta.

Source: SEPAmatic, B&D Resources