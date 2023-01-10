Atalanta’s globally-inspired Table One brand is launching its line of ready-to-eat smoked tuna. Their wild-caught, non-GMO tuna is naturally smoked with beechwood for a smooth and rich flavor without the "chemically" aftertaste of liquid smoke or other artificial smoking methods. Fully cooked and canned, the products are a flavorful grab-and-go meal or snack.

"I was blown away by the smoky flavor," says Bob Gellert, executive vice president at Atalanta Corp. "This is something very unique in the [U.S.] market. We see some of this in Europe and with smoked salmon (which is not cooked in the same way and where texture might be an issue). This is a more classic option.”

Products in the line include smoked tuna in soybean oil, smoked tuna in soybean oil with lemon and oregano, and three smoked tuna blended salads that are 25% high-protein tuna and 75% antioxidant and fiber-rich vegetables and legumes.

"Consumers are looking for healthier options," explains Luis Brito, business development manager at Atalanta. "We’ve seen an explosion of flavored, on-the-go tunas in the market, but we wanted to create a product that gives more than just the tuna. We sought to create innovative quick-and-easy meals beyond just tuna salad with mayonnaise." Varieties of the smoked tuna blended salads include tuna with vegetables and brown lentils, tuna with vegetables and white beans and tuna with vegetables and quinoa.

The new line is available for pre-order now as part of Atalanta’s Table One brand, which offers global flavors that appeal to younger demographics and have inclusive messaging and modern packaging.

Source: Atalanta Corp.; Table One