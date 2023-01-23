SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood, a specialty frozen shrimp and seafood brand, announces the release of its newest product: SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Flounder Strips.

Available nationwide in January, SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Flounder Strips are a good source of protein and are the only beer-battered frozen flounder product on the market. The suggested retail price is $10.99 per package and includes a classic tartar sauce to thaw and serve. Each serving contains 200 calories and has 10 grams of protein.

“SeaPak is excited to introduce the new SeaPak [Budweiser] Beer Battered Flounder Strips,” said Ciera Womack, director of marketing, seafood, for Rich’s Consumer Brands Division. “SeaPak Executive Chefs, in collaboration with [Budweiser] Brewmasters, perfected these crunchy, pub-style recipes. And, like the famous [Budweiser] lager beer, our SeaPak [Budweiser] Beer Battered product line contains only the finest ingredients.”

The new product is the latest in the growing SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered line, which currently includes SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Cod, SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Shrimp and SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Crab Poppers. SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Flounder Strips combine Americans’ love of beer-battered flavor with wild-caught flounder, a fish that’s quickly gaining popularity among diners.

For more information on SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Flounder Strips or any other SeaPak product, visit seapak.com/products.

Source: SeaPak