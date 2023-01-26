2023 Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award finalists and award recipients

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) recognized five poultry farms that were nominated for the annual Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award at the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo. The award is given annually to recognize exemplary environmental stewardship by family farmers engaged in poultry and egg production.

“It is an honor to recognize these five family farms for the outstanding job they do in being good stewards of their land. Our industry could not continue to perform and flourish without taking proper care of our natural resources. These five winners are to be commended for their efforts,” remarked Mike Levengood, Perdue Farms, and outgoing USPOULTRY chairman.

Applicants were rated in several categories, including litter management, nutrient management planning, community involvement, wildlife enhancement techniques, innovative nutrient management techniques and participation in education or outreach programs. In selecting the national winners and finalists, applications were reviewed, and farm visits conducted, by a team of environmental professionals from universities, regulatory agencies and poultry associations.

The winners were chosen from five geographical regions throughout the United States and included a State Poultry Association nomination. The winners are:

State Poultry Association Nomination winner – Parham’s Pullets, Dresden, Tennessee David and Melanie Parham, nominated by the Tennessee Poultry Association

North Central Region winner – Fruechte Turkey Farms, Decatur, Indiana Craig and Mindy Fruechte, nominated by Cooper Farms

South Central Region winner – Backes Turkey Farm, Eldon, Missouri Glenn and Tracey Backes, nominated by Cargill

Southeast Region winner – Morrison Poultry LLC, Wingo, Kentucky Tim Morrison, nominated by Tyson Foods

Southwest Region winner – KD Farm, Stillwell, Oklahoma Kevin and Kim Doyle, nominated by Cargill



There were also five finalists nominated. They are:

State Poultry Association Nomination finalist – Brush Creek Henhouse LLC, Leon, Iowa Mark and Alana Yoder and Sarah Yoder, nominated by the North Central Poultry Federation

North Central Region finalist – Foltz Farm K LLC, Mathis, West Virginia Kevin and Lora Foltz, nominated by Cargill

South Central Region finalist – Gabel Farm, Galena, Missouri Norbet and Susan Gabel, nominated by Cargill

Southeast Region finalist – Hagan Brothers Farm, Whitesville, Kentucky Dustin and Jason Hagan, nominated by Perdue Foods

Southwest Region finalist – C&M Poultry, Mount Pleasant, Texas Mike Thompson, nominated by Pilgrim’s



New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” award

The 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) recognized three exhibitors with the New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” award. The award acknowledges outstanding exhibitors that have distinguished themselves by developing an innovative technology in products, services or operating techniques that will advance the industry.

Datastor-DSL Systems was recognized as “Best in the Best” in the Animal Food category for their Imperium4Feed software. Amlan International was recognized as “Best of the Best” in the Live Production category for their Phylox non-pharmaceutical, plant-based anticoccidial solution. Scott Automation was recognized as “Best of the Best” in the Processing category for their first-of-its-kind Scott Automated Poultry Trusser.

Their innovative products and services can be viewed at booth BC10119 on the trade show floor and through the IPPE app. Their videos are also viewable on the IPPE YouTube channel.

“We are really excited to announce IPPE’s first New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” [recipients.] Congratulations to these three exhibitors for their innovative technologies,” said IPPE show organizers.

Eight IPE exhibitors with long-term exhibiting tenure

USPOULTRY recognized eight companies that have been exhibiting for 50 or more years at the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo.

Jamesway Chick Master Incubator Inc. was recognized for 70 years of exhibiting at IPE. Kuhl Corp. and Morris & Associates Inc. were recognized for 65 years of exhibiting. Bright Coop Inc., Marel and Pactive Evergreen were recognized for 60 years of exhibiting. Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp. and KT Pacer were recognized for 55 years of exhibiting.

“Your continued support of the International Poultry Expo has allowed the poultry industry to grow and advance as we continue to invest show revenues back into the industry. We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your continued support,” commented John Starkey, president of USPOULTRY.